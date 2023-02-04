SUMITOMO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 707.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.61 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 97.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.49% from Rs. 141.51 crore in December 2021.