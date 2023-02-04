 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SUMITOMO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 707.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.61 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 97.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.49% from Rs. 141.51 crore in December 2021.

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 753.65 1,121.67 707.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 753.65 1,121.67 707.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 351.59 582.70 390.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.54 78.45 71.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 74.18 35.59 -19.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 52.06 53.86 51.61
Depreciation 11.39 15.21 11.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.74 92.70 87.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.17 263.16 115.45
Other Income 13.17 10.68 14.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.35 273.85 130.13
Interest 1.31 1.38 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 121.03 272.47 128.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 121.03 272.47 128.52
Tax 30.42 70.52 30.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.61 201.95 97.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.61 201.95 97.78
Equity Share Capital 499.15 499.15 499.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 4.05 1.96
Diluted EPS 1.82 4.05 1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.82 4.05 1.96
Diluted EPS 1.82 4.05 1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited