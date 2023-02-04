English
    SUMITOMO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore, up 6.58% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.58% from Rs. 707.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.61 crore in December 2022 down 7.34% from Rs. 97.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.49% from Rs. 141.51 crore in December 2021.

    SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations753.651,121.67707.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations753.651,121.67707.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials351.59582.70390.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.5478.4571.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks74.1835.59-19.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.0653.8651.61
    Depreciation11.3915.2111.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.7492.7087.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.17263.16115.45
    Other Income13.1710.6814.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.35273.85130.13
    Interest1.311.381.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.03272.47128.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.03272.47128.52
    Tax30.4270.5230.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.61201.9597.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.61201.9597.78
    Equity Share Capital499.15499.15499.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.824.051.96
    Diluted EPS1.824.051.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.824.051.96
    Diluted EPS1.824.051.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited