SUMITOMO Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 560.12 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

Net Sales at Rs 560.12 crore in December 2020 up 6.77% from Rs. 524.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.38 crore in December 2020 up 5143.97% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.65 crore in December 2020 up 76.66% from Rs. 47.35 crore in December 2019.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 322.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.27% returns over the last 6 months and 40.29% over the last 12 months.

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations560.12902.70524.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations560.12902.70524.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials334.07484.51291.36
Purchase of Traded Goods58.6165.4639.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.34-7.4627.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.1953.7744.28
Depreciation11.0511.259.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses83.5286.8476.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.02208.3436.35
Other Income5.586.141.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.60214.4837.64
Interest1.491.681.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.10212.8036.38
Exceptional Items-----25.32
P/L Before Tax71.10212.8011.07
Tax16.7254.6610.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.38158.141.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.38158.141.04
Equity Share Capital499.15499.15499.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.093.170.02
Diluted EPS1.093.170.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.093.17--
Diluted EPS1.093.170.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumitomo #SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
first published: Feb 5, 2021 05:11 pm

