SUMITOMO Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 560.12 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 560.12 crore in December 2020 up 6.77% from Rs. 524.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.38 crore in December 2020 up 5143.97% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.65 crore in December 2020 up 76.66% from Rs. 47.35 crore in December 2019.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 322.25 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.27% returns over the last 6 months and 40.29% over the last 12 months.