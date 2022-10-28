SUMITOMO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,121.67 985.53 910.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,121.67 985.53 910.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 582.70 518.23 414.03 Purchase of Traded Goods 78.45 69.10 64.64 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.60 51.83 76.85 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.33 57.24 45.44 Depreciation 15.21 11.24 10.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 92.57 101.56 94.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 262.82 176.32 203.75 Other Income 10.54 4.66 7.85 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 273.36 180.97 211.60 Interest 1.38 1.31 2.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 271.99 179.66 209.59 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 271.99 179.66 209.59 Tax 70.52 41.53 55.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 201.47 138.13 154.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 201.47 138.13 154.22 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 201.47 138.13 154.22 Equity Share Capital 499.15 499.15 499.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.04 2.77 3.09 Diluted EPS 4.04 2.77 3.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.04 2.77 3.09 Diluted EPS 4.04 2.77 3.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited