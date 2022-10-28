 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SUMITOMO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore in September 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 910.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.47 crore in September 2022 up 30.64% from Rs. 154.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.57 crore in September 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 222.53 crore in September 2021.
SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2021. SUMITOMO shares closed at 506.35 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and 29.70% over the last 12 months.
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,121.67985.53910.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,121.67985.53910.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials582.70518.23414.03
Purchase of Traded Goods78.4569.1064.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks35.6051.8376.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost54.3357.2445.44
Depreciation15.2111.2410.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses92.57101.5694.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.82176.32203.75
Other Income10.544.667.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax273.36180.97211.60
Interest1.381.312.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax271.99179.66209.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax271.99179.66209.59
Tax70.5241.5355.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities201.47138.13154.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period201.47138.13154.22
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates201.47138.13154.22
Equity Share Capital499.15499.15499.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.042.773.09
Diluted EPS4.042.773.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.042.773.09
Diluted EPS4.042.773.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
