SUMITOMO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore in September 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 910.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.47 crore in September 2022 up 30.64% from Rs. 154.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.57 crore in September 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 222.53 crore in September 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2021.