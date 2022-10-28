SUMITOMO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,121.67 crore in September 2022 up 23.21% from Rs. 910.37 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.47 crore in September 2022 up 30.64% from Rs. 154.22 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 288.57 crore in September 2022 up 29.68% from Rs. 222.53 crore in September 2021.
SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2021.
|SUMITOMO shares closed at 506.35 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.33% returns over the last 6 months and 29.70% over the last 12 months.
|SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,121.67
|985.53
|910.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,121.67
|985.53
|910.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|582.70
|518.23
|414.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|78.45
|69.10
|64.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|35.60
|51.83
|76.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.33
|57.24
|45.44
|Depreciation
|15.21
|11.24
|10.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|92.57
|101.56
|94.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|262.82
|176.32
|203.75
|Other Income
|10.54
|4.66
|7.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|273.36
|180.97
|211.60
|Interest
|1.38
|1.31
|2.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|271.99
|179.66
|209.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|271.99
|179.66
|209.59
|Tax
|70.52
|41.53
|55.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|201.47
|138.13
|154.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|201.47
|138.13
|154.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|201.47
|138.13
|154.22
|Equity Share Capital
|499.15
|499.15
|499.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.04
|2.77
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|4.04
|2.77
|3.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.04
|2.77
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|4.04
|2.77
|3.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited