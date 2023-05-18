English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SUMITOMO Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 651.57 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 651.57 crore in March 2023 down 2.03% from Rs. 665.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.12 crore in March 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 74.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.05 crore in March 2023 down 16.56% from Rs. 116.31 crore in March 2022.

    SUMITOMO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

    SUMITOMO shares closed at 394.35 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.64% returns over the last 6 months and -6.25% over the last 12 months.

    SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations651.57753.65665.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations651.57753.65665.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials404.26351.59569.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.4061.5438.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.2274.18-196.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.4652.3550.55
    Depreciation14.0411.3911.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.1293.5794.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.53109.0597.50
    Other Income16.4813.177.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.01122.22104.86
    Interest1.391.310.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.61120.91104.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax81.61120.91104.13
    Tax9.5030.4229.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities72.1290.4874.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period72.1290.4874.65
    Minority Interest----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates72.1290.4874.66
    Equity Share Capital499.15499.15499.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.811.50
    Diluted EPS1.451.811.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.451.811.50
    Diluted EPS1.451.811.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

