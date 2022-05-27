 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SUMITOMO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.06 crore, up 24.48% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

Net Sales at Rs 665.06 crore in March 2022 up 24.48% from Rs. 534.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.66 crore in March 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 54.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.31 crore in March 2022 up 53.04% from Rs. 76.00 crore in March 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2021.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 432.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 665.06 707.18 534.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 665.06 707.18 534.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 569.22 390.04 453.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.24 71.24 31.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -196.11 -19.78 -144.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.55 51.83 42.35
Depreciation 11.45 11.39 13.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 94.22 87.34 79.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.50 115.12 57.84
Other Income 7.36 6.15 4.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.86 121.27 62.51
Interest 0.72 1.61 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.13 119.66 61.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 104.13 119.66 61.41
Tax 29.48 30.73 7.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.65 88.93 54.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.65 88.93 54.10
Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.66 88.93 54.10
Equity Share Capital 499.15 499.15 499.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 1.78 1.08
Diluted EPS 1.50 1.78 1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 1.78 1.08
Diluted EPS 1.50 1.78 1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
