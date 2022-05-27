SUMITOMO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 665.06 crore, up 24.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 665.06 crore in March 2022 up 24.48% from Rs. 534.28 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.66 crore in March 2022 up 38.01% from Rs. 54.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.31 crore in March 2022 up 53.04% from Rs. 76.00 crore in March 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2021.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 432.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)