SUMITOMO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.53 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

Net Sales at Rs 985.53 crore in June 2022 up 26.03% from Rs. 782.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.13 crore in June 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 105.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.21 crore in June 2022 up 23.83% from Rs. 155.22 crore in June 2021.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2021.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 480.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.81% returns over the last 6 months and 13.67% over the last 12 months.

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 985.53 665.06 782.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 985.53 665.06 782.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 518.23 569.22 474.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 69.10 38.24 56.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 51.83 -196.11 -31.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.24 50.55 54.19
Depreciation 11.24 11.45 11.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.56 94.22 78.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.32 97.50 138.74
Other Income 4.66 7.36 5.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.97 104.86 144.17
Interest 1.31 0.72 1.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.66 104.13 142.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 179.66 104.13 142.34
Tax 41.53 29.48 36.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 138.13 74.65 105.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 138.13 74.65 105.75
Minority Interest -- 0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 138.13 74.66 105.75
Equity Share Capital 499.15 499.15 499.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 1.50 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.77 1.50 2.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 1.50 2.12
Diluted EPS 2.77 1.50 2.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
