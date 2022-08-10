English
    SUMITOMO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 985.53 crore, up 26.03% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 985.53 crore in June 2022 up 26.03% from Rs. 782.00 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.13 crore in June 2022 up 30.62% from Rs. 105.75 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.21 crore in June 2022 up 23.83% from Rs. 155.22 crore in June 2021.

    SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2021.

    SUMITOMO shares closed at 480.50 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.81% returns over the last 6 months and 13.67% over the last 12 months.

    SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations985.53665.06782.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations985.53665.06782.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials518.23569.22474.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods69.1038.2456.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.83-196.11-31.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.2450.5554.19
    Depreciation11.2411.4511.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.5694.2278.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax176.3297.50138.74
    Other Income4.667.365.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.97104.86144.17
    Interest1.310.721.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax179.66104.13142.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax179.66104.13142.34
    Tax41.5329.4836.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities138.1374.65105.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period138.1374.65105.75
    Minority Interest--0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates138.1374.66105.75
    Equity Share Capital499.15499.15499.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.771.502.12
    Diluted EPS2.771.502.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.771.502.12
    Diluted EPS2.771.502.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:33 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.