SUMITOMO Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 782.00 crore, up 20.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 782.00 crore in June 2021 up 20.74% from Rs. 647.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.75 crore in June 2021 up 33.18% from Rs. 79.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.22 crore in June 2021 up 28.3% from Rs. 120.98 crore in June 2020.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.59 in June 2020.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 447.35 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.82% returns over the last 6 months and 60.03% over the last 12 months.