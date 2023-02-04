SUMITOMO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 707.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.48 crore in December 2022 up 1.75% from Rs. 88.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.61 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 132.66 crore in December 2021.