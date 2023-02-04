English
    SUMITOMO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 753.65 crore in December 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 707.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.48 crore in December 2022 up 1.75% from Rs. 88.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.61 crore in December 2022 up 0.72% from Rs. 132.66 crore in December 2021.

    SUMITOMO CHEMICAL INDIA LIMITE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations753.651,121.67707.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations753.651,121.67707.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials351.59582.70390.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods61.5478.4571.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks74.1835.60-19.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.3554.3351.83
    Depreciation11.3915.2111.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses93.5792.5787.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.05262.82115.12
    Other Income13.1710.546.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.22273.36121.27
    Interest1.311.381.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.91271.99119.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax120.91271.99119.66
    Tax30.4270.5230.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.48201.4788.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.48201.4788.93
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.48201.4788.93
    Equity Share Capital499.15499.15499.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.814.041.78
    Diluted EPS1.814.041.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.814.041.78
    Diluted EPS1.814.041.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited