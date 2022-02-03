SUMITOMO Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 707.18 crore, up 26.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.18 crore in December 2021 up 26.08% from Rs. 560.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.93 crore in December 2021 up 64.24% from Rs. 54.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.66 crore in December 2021 up 58.93% from Rs. 83.47 crore in December 2020.

SUMITOMO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2020.

SUMITOMO shares closed at 394.35 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 24.70% over the last 12 months.