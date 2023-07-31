Sumitomo Chemical's net profit shrinks 55% to Rs 61.6 in Q1FY24

Sumitomo Chemical's Revenue from operations declined 26 percent to Rs 724.2 crore year-on-year in Q1FY24.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sumitomo Chemical India’s consolidated net profit fell 55 percent to Rs 61.6 crore in the April-to-June quarter as compared to the same period a year before.

Revenue from operations declined 26 percent to Rs 724.2 crore year-on-year in Q1FY24.

Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortisation fell 57 percent to Rs 80.6 crore year-on-year in the same period.

Total expenses in the April-to-June quarter fell 18 percent to Rs 658.4 crore year-on-year.

Sumitomo Chemical manufactures, imports and markets products for crop protection, grain fumigation, rodent control, biopesticides, environmental health, professional pest control, and feed additives for use in India.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​