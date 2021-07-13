Sumitomo Chemical Q1 PAT seen up 42.2% YoY to Rs. 112.9 cr: ICICI Direct

The chemical stocks have had a phenomenal run in the last one-year period. There are 23 stocks on BSE from the sector that have doubled investors' wealth in the last one year. In fact, six stocks from the list have gained between 300 percent and 500 percent each, according to ACE Equity data. We considered only stock with a market-cap of Rs 1,000 crore. Meanwhile, in the special chemicals sector, seven stocks have gained over 40 percent. The research firm JM Financial is bullish on 4 out these 7 stocks.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Sumitomo Chemical to report net profit at Rs. 112.9 crore up 42.2% year-on-year (up 108.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 44.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 773.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 35.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 125.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 160.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

