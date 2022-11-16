 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sumit Woods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 152.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 up 152.75% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 96.69% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021. Sumit Woods shares closed at 23.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.81% returns over the last 6 months and 118.43% over the last 12 months.
Sumit Woods
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.212.832.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.212.832.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.940.761.80
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.28-13.23-11.34
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.920.961.13
Depreciation0.120.130.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses----0.56
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.5812.439.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.931.780.38
Other Income0.230.080.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.161.860.50
Interest1.021.331.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.52-0.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.130.52-0.50
Tax0.15-0.020.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.54-0.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.54-0.60
Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.18-0.20
Diluted EPS-0.010.18-0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.010.18-0.20
Diluted EPS-0.010.18-0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

