Sumit Woods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 152.75% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.21 2.83 2.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.21 2.83 2.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.94 0.76 1.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.28 -13.23 -11.34 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.92 0.96 1.13 Depreciation 0.12 0.13 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 0.56 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.58 12.43 9.82 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.93 1.78 0.38 Other Income 0.23 0.08 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 1.86 0.50 Interest 1.02 1.33 1.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 0.52 -0.50 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.13 0.52 -0.50 Tax 0.15 -0.02 0.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 0.54 -0.60 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 0.54 -0.60 Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.18 -0.20 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.18 -0.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.01 0.18 -0.20 Diluted EPS -0.01 0.18 -0.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited