Sumit Woods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 152.75% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 up 152.75% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 96.69% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.
|Sumit Woods shares closed at 23.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.81% returns over the last 6 months and 118.43% over the last 12 months.
|Sumit Woods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.21
|2.83
|2.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.21
|2.83
|2.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.94
|0.76
|1.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.28
|-13.23
|-11.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.96
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.13
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|0.56
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.58
|12.43
|9.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|1.78
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.08
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|1.86
|0.50
|Interest
|1.02
|1.33
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.52
|-0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|0.52
|-0.50
|Tax
|0.15
|-0.02
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.54
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.54
|-0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|30.59
|30.59
|30.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.18
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.18
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.18
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.18
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited