English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Bajar gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sumit Woods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 152.75% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 up 152.75% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 96.69% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.

    Sumit Woods shares closed at 23.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.81% returns over the last 6 months and 118.43% over the last 12 months.

    Sumit Woods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.212.832.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.212.832.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.940.761.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.28-13.23-11.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.920.961.13
    Depreciation0.120.130.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----0.56
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.5812.439.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.931.780.38
    Other Income0.230.080.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.161.860.50
    Interest1.021.331.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.52-0.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.52-0.50
    Tax0.15-0.020.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.54-0.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.54-0.60
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.18-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.010.18-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.18-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.010.18-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumit Woods
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 01:44 pm