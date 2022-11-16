Sumit Woods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, up 152.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in September 2022 up 152.75% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 96.69% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2022 up 109.84% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021.