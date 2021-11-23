Sumit Woods Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore, up 310.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.46 crore in September 2021 up 310.09% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021 up 92.09% from Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021 up 108.71% from Rs. 7.00 crore in September 2020.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 10.65 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and 29.88% over the last 12 months.