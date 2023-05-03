English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sumit Woods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, up 58.87% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in March 2023 up 58.87% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 up 116.1% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

    Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

    Sumit Woods shares closed at 38.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 171.17% returns over the last 6 months and 181.18% over the last 12 months.

    Sumit Woods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.405.8612.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.405.8612.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--2.631.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.06----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.49-11.90-7.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.931.060.89
    Depreciation0.130.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.690.97--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.4710.6114.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.642.372.15
    Other Income0.330.310.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.972.672.23
    Interest3.771.911.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.200.761.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.200.761.16
    Tax-0.02-0.120.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.220.881.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.220.881.15
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.290.37
    Diluted EPS0.340.280.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.400.290.37
    Diluted EPS0.340.280.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumit Woods
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:22 am