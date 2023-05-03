Sumit Woods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore, up 58.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.40 crore in March 2023 up 58.87% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2023 up 116.1% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 38.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 171.17% returns over the last 6 months and 181.18% over the last 12 months.