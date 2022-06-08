Sumit Woods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore, up 39.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.21 crore in March 2022 up 39.29% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 152.87% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022 down 32.38% from Rs. 3.49 crore in March 2021.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2021.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 11.10 on June 07, 2022 (NSE)