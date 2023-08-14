Sumit Woods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore, up 490.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.70 crore in June 2023 up 490.29% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2023 up 51.58% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2023 up 80.4% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 31.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 207.28% over the last 12 months.