Sumit Woods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 78.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 78.64% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 183.8% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 2690% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.