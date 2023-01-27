 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sumit Woods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 78.64% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 78.64% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 183.8% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 2690% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Sumit Woods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.86 6.21 3.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.86 6.21 3.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.63 1.94 1.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.90 -12.28 -3.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.06 0.92 1.07
Depreciation 0.12 0.12 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.97 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.61 14.58 3.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.37 0.93 -0.10
Other Income 0.31 0.23 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.67 1.16 -0.03
Interest 1.91 1.02 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.76 0.13 -1.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.76 0.13 -1.06
Tax -0.12 0.15 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 -0.02 -1.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 -0.02 -1.05
Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.01 -0.34
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.01 -0.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 -0.01 -0.34
Diluted EPS 0.28 -0.01 -0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited