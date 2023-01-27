English
    Sumit Woods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 78.64% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2022 up 78.64% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 183.8% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2022 up 2690% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Sumit Woods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.866.213.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.866.213.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.631.941.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.90-12.28-3.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.921.07
    Depreciation0.120.120.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.97----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.6114.583.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.370.93-0.10
    Other Income0.310.230.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.671.16-0.03
    Interest1.911.021.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.760.13-1.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.760.13-1.06
    Tax-0.120.15-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.88-0.02-1.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.88-0.02-1.05
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-0.01-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.01-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-0.01-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.28-0.01-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited