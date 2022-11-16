 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sumit Woods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 94.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in September 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 392.96% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2022 up 401.06% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 23.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.81% returns over the last 6 months and 118.43% over the last 12 months.

Sumit Woods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20.74 13.10 10.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20.74 13.10 10.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.93 1.04 2.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.47 -16.27 -22.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.51 2.64 1.93
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2.13 1.11 1.85
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.33 19.93 25.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.13 4.46 0.57
Other Income 0.40 0.18 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.53 4.64 0.79
Interest 2.67 2.76 1.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.86 1.88 -1.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.86 1.88 -1.16
Tax 0.73 0.54 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.13 1.33 -1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.13 1.33 -1.38
Minority Interest 0.19 0.26 0.92
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.04 -0.04 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.29 1.55 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.51 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.51 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.51 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.51 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumit Woods
first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm