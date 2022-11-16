Sumit Woods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 94.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in September 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 392.96% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2022 up 401.06% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 23.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.81% returns over the last 6 months and 118.43% over the last 12 months.