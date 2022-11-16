English
    Sumit Woods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore, up 94.32% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.74 crore in September 2022 up 94.32% from Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 392.96% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2022 up 401.06% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

    Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

    Sumit Woods shares closed at 23.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 108.81% returns over the last 6 months and 118.43% over the last 12 months.

    Sumit Woods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.7413.1010.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.7413.1010.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.931.042.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.47-16.27-22.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.512.641.93
    Depreciation0.180.180.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2.131.111.85
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.3319.9325.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.134.460.57
    Other Income0.400.180.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.534.640.79
    Interest2.672.761.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.861.88-1.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.861.88-1.16
    Tax0.730.540.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.131.33-1.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.131.33-1.38
    Minority Interest0.190.260.92
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.04-0.040.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.291.55-0.44
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.51-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.420.51-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.51-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.420.51-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm