Sumit Woods Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore, up 116.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore in September 2021 up 116.17% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 95.33% from Rs. 9.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021 up 118.61% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2020.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 10.65 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and 29.88% over the last 12 months.