Sumit Woods Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore, up 116.17% Y-o-Y

November 23, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore in September 2021 up 116.17% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 95.33% from Rs. 9.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021 up 118.61% from Rs. 5.05 crore in September 2020.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 10.65 on November 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and 29.88% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations10.6811.354.94
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.6811.354.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.522.040.57
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.223.757.33
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.930.850.56
Depreciation0.150.140.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1.850.47--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses25.872.871.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.571.23-5.30
Other Income0.220.200.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.791.42-5.20
Interest1.951.701.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.16-0.28-6.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.16-0.28-6.74
Tax0.220.200.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.38-0.48-7.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.38-0.48-7.08
Minority Interest0.920.27-1.25
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.20-1.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.44-0.41-9.40
Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.14-0.13-3.07
Diluted EPS-0.14-0.13-3.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.14-0.13-3.07
Diluted EPS-0.14-0.13-3.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumit Woods
first published: Nov 23, 2021 08:44 am

