Sumit Woods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore, up 43.85% Y-o-Y

Jun 10, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore in March 2022 up 43.85% from Rs. 21.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 65.47% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 26.73% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 10.90 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

Sumit Woods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.49 12.56 21.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.49 12.56 21.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.31 3.52 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 7.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.27 -9.07 5.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.28 2.45 1.37
Depreciation 0.17 0.16 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.56 0.69 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.34 13.48 7.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.10 1.35 0.45
Other Income 0.17 0.20 2.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.27 1.55 3.14
Interest 1.93 2.41 2.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.34 -0.86 0.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.34 -0.86 0.85
Tax 0.29 0.67 4.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -1.53 -3.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -1.53 -3.63
Minority Interest -- 1.33 0.35
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.01 -0.51 0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.96 -0.71 -2.77
Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 -0.23 -0.91
Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.23 -0.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.21 -0.23 -0.91
Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.23 -0.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumit Woods
first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:33 am
