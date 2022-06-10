Sumit Woods Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore, up 43.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.49 crore in March 2022 up 43.85% from Rs. 21.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 65.47% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022 down 26.73% from Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2021.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2021.

Sumit Woods shares closed at 10.90 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)