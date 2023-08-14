English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sumit Woods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore, up 156.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.59 crore in June 2023 up 156.53% from Rs. 13.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 1.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 up 31.95% from Rs. 4.82 crore in June 2022.

    Sumit Woods EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.

    Sumit Woods shares closed at 31.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.37% returns over the last 6 months and 207.28% over the last 12 months.

    Sumit Woods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.5945.8113.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.5945.8113.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.534.401.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.618.46-16.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.302.892.64
    Depreciation0.140.170.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.942.221.11
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.2320.1619.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.857.494.46
    Other Income0.370.550.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.228.054.64
    Interest4.095.462.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.132.591.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.132.591.88
    Tax0.500.300.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.632.281.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.632.281.33
    Minority Interest-0.090.090.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.20-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.532.571.55
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.840.51
    Diluted EPS0.420.710.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.840.51
    Diluted EPS0.420.710.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumit Woods
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!