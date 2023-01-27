 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sumit Woods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore, up 73.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore in December 2022 up 73.51% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 415.36% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2022 up 335.67% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

Sumit Woods
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.80 20.74 12.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.80 20.74 12.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.30 2.93 3.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.18 -18.47 -9.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.89 2.51 2.45
Depreciation 0.18 0.18 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 2.23 2.13 0.69
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.44 27.33 13.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.94 4.13 1.35
Other Income 0.33 0.40 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.27 4.53 1.55
Interest 4.50 2.67 2.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.77 1.86 -0.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.77 1.86 -0.86
Tax 0.60 0.73 0.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.18 1.13 -1.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.18 1.13 -1.53
Minority Interest 0.12 0.19 1.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.07 -0.04 -0.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.24 1.29 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 30.59 30.59 30.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 0.42 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.72 0.42 -0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.73 0.42 -0.23
Diluted EPS 0.72 0.42 -0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited