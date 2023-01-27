English
    Sumit Woods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore, up 73.51% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumit Woods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore in December 2022 up 73.51% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 415.36% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2022 up 335.67% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

    Sumit Woods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.8020.7412.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.8020.7412.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.302.933.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.18-18.47-9.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.892.512.45
    Depreciation0.180.180.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses2.232.130.69
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.4427.3313.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.944.131.35
    Other Income0.330.400.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.274.531.55
    Interest4.502.672.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.771.86-0.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.771.86-0.86
    Tax0.600.730.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.181.13-1.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.181.13-1.53
    Minority Interest0.120.191.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.07-0.04-0.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.241.29-0.71
    Equity Share Capital30.5930.5930.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.42-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.720.42-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.42-0.23
    Diluted EPS0.720.42-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
