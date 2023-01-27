Sumit Woods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore, up 73.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.80 crore in December 2022 up 73.51% from Rs. 12.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 415.36% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in December 2022 up 335.67% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

Sumit Woods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

