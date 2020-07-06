App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:31 AM IST

Sumeet Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore, down 30.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore in March 2020 down 30.38% from Rs. 218.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2020 up 68.49% from Rs. 66.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 79.82% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.09% over the last 12 months.

Sumeet Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations152.04167.00218.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations152.04167.00218.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials112.98123.02140.70
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.0111.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.542.9913.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.005.168.38
Depreciation19.087.0518.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.4734.7640.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.04-6.00-14.77
Other Income3.060.201.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.98-5.80-13.03
Interest9.5711.6425.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.55-17.44-38.42
Exceptional Items0.00---35.60
P/L Before Tax-27.55-17.44-74.02
Tax-6.56---7.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-20.99-17.44-66.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-20.99-17.44-66.62
Equity Share Capital103.64103.64103.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.04-1.68-6.13
Diluted EPS-2.04-1.68--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.04-1.68-6.13
Diluted EPS-2.04-1.68--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am

