Sumeet Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore, down 30.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore in March 2020 down 30.38% from Rs. 218.39 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2020 up 68.49% from Rs. 66.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 79.82% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.09% over the last 12 months.