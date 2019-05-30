Sumeet Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 218.39 crore, down 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.39 crore in March 2019 down 18.66% from Rs. 268.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.62 crore in March 2019 down 95.9% from Rs. 34.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019 down 20.9% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2018.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 3.90 on February 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -72.34% over the last 12 months.