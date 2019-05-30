Sumeet Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 218.39 crore, down 18.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 218.39 crore in March 2019 down 18.66% from Rs. 268.48 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.62 crore in March 2019 down 95.9% from Rs. 34.01 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2019 down 20.9% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2018.
Sumeet Ind shares closed at 3.90 on February 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.22% returns over the last 6 months and -72.34% over the last 12 months.
|Sumeet Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|218.39
|176.92
|268.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|218.39
|176.92
|268.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|140.70
|150.76
|76.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.53
|1.88
|115.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.80
|-0.01
|-2.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.38
|4.65
|8.25
|Depreciation
|18.48
|7.06
|39.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|40.26
|19.49
|68.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.77
|-6.91
|-36.63
|Other Income
|1.74
|0.48
|4.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.03
|-6.42
|-32.60
|Interest
|25.39
|12.53
|16.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.42
|-18.95
|-48.78
|Exceptional Items
|-35.60
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-74.02
|-18.95
|-48.78
|Tax
|-7.40
|--
|-14.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-66.62
|-18.95
|-34.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-66.62
|-18.95
|-34.01
|Equity Share Capital
|103.64
|103.64
|82.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.13
|-1.83
|-3.93
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.13
|-1.83
|-3.93
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
