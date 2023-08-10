English
    Sumeet Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore, down 17.2% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore in June 2023 down 17.2% from Rs. 295.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.75 crore in June 2023 down 197.47% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2023 down 229.8% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2022.

    Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -38.67% returns over the last 6 months and -66.42% over the last 12 months.

    Sumeet Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.75237.20295.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.75237.20295.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials210.59193.14242.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.13-2.111.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.296.985.81
    Depreciation5.956.796.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.0938.3937.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.04-5.990.64
    Other Income0.299.870.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.753.880.72
    Interest0.010.016.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.753.87-5.30
    Exceptional Items---0.02--
    P/L Before Tax-15.753.85-5.30
    Tax---1.24--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.755.09-5.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.755.09-5.30
    Equity Share Capital103.64103.64103.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.49-0.51
    Diluted EPS-1.520.49-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.520.49-0.51
    Diluted EPS-1.520.49-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

