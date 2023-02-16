 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sumeet Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore in December 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 204.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2022 down 381.66% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2022 down 189.23% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021.

Sumeet Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 264.84 235.50 204.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 264.84 235.50 204.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.72 187.29 136.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.97 18.86 16.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.24 6.28 5.63
Depreciation 6.95 6.92 7.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.69 48.99 38.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.72 -32.85 -0.40
Other Income 0.06 0.21 16.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.66 -32.64 16.41
Interest 0.28 0.74 7.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -28.94 -33.38 8.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -28.94 -33.38 8.92
Tax -3.81 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -25.13 -33.38 8.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -25.13 -33.38 8.92
Equity Share Capital 103.64 103.64 103.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.42 -3.22 0.86
Diluted EPS -2.42 -3.22 0.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.42 -3.22 0.86
Diluted EPS -2.42 -3.22 0.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited