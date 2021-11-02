Sumeet Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 222.94 crore, up 107.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 222.94 crore in September 2021 up 107.09% from Rs. 107.65 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2021 up 112.74% from Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in September 2021 up 398.94% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2020.

Sumeet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in September 2020.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 8.20 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.22% returns over the last 6 months and 264.44% over the last 12 months.