Sumeet Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.65 crore, down 44.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.65 crore in September 2020 down 44.63% from Rs. 194.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2020 down 105.69% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2020 down 142.69% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2019.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.25 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.