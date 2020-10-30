Sumeet Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.65 crore, down 44.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.65 crore in September 2020 down 44.63% from Rs. 194.41 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2020 down 105.69% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2020 down 142.69% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2019.
Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.25 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 50.00% returns over the last 6 months and 28.57% over the last 12 months.
|Sumeet Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.65
|152.04
|193.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.65
|152.04
|193.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.73
|1.89
|143.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|4.54
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.93
|7.00
|4.81
|Depreciation
|8.80
|19.08
|6.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.21
|233.51
|31.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.55
|-114.00
|5.71
|Other Income
|0.10
|3.06
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.44
|-110.94
|6.06
|Interest
|0.26
|9.57
|6.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.71
|-120.51
|-0.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.71
|-120.51
|-0.93
|Tax
|--
|-6.56
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.71
|-113.95
|-0.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.71
|-113.95
|-0.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.71
|-113.95
|-0.93
|Equity Share Capital
|103.64
|103.64
|103.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-10.84
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-10.84
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-10.84
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-10.84
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:25 am