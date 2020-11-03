Sumeet Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.65 crore, down 44.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.65 crore in September 2020 down 44.63% from Rs. 194.41 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2020 down 105.69% from Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2020 down 142.69% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2019.
Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 55.17% returns over the last 6 months and 21.62% over the last 12 months.
|Sumeet Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.65
|52.52
|194.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.65
|52.52
|194.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.73
|35.22
|148.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|4.80
|-2.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.93
|2.38
|5.13
|Depreciation
|8.80
|8.73
|7.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.21
|11.19
|30.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.55
|-9.80
|5.83
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.06
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.44
|-9.74
|6.03
|Interest
|0.26
|0.49
|13.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.71
|-10.23
|-7.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.71
|-10.23
|-7.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.71
|-10.23
|-7.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.71
|-10.23
|-7.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.71
|-10.23
|-7.15
|Equity Share Capital
|103.64
|103.64
|103.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-0.99
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|--
|-0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-0.99
|-0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|--
|-0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am