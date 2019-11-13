Sumeet Ind Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 194.41 crore, down 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.41 crore in September 2019 down 9.21% from Rs. 214.13 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2019 up 72.13% from Rs. 25.65 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2019 down 30.29% from Rs. 18.95 crore in September 2018.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.50 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.35% returns over the last 6 months and -44.44% over the last 12 months.