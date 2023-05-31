Sumeet Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore, down 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.20 crore in March 2023 down 16.07% from Rs. 282.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in March 2023 up 163.61% from Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 up 5715.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Sumeet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in March 2022.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.85 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.66% returns over the last 6 months and -66.07% over the last 12 months.