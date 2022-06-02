Sumeet Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore in March 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 231.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2022 down 165.57% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 101% from Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2021.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 7.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 75.28% over the last 12 months.