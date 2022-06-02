 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sumeet Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore in March 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 231.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2022 down 165.57% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 101% from Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2021.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 7.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 75.28% over the last 12 months.

Sumeet Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 282.62 204.45 231.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 282.62 204.45 231.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 223.34 136.95 172.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.31 16.14 -8.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.28 5.63 7.33
Depreciation 7.77 7.92 9.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.70 38.20 42.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.16 -0.40 8.01
Other Income 3.20 16.80 1.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.96 16.41 9.61
Interest 5.71 7.48 2.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.67 8.92 7.21
Exceptional Items -0.04 -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -13.70 8.92 7.21
Tax -5.71 -- -4.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.00 8.92 12.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.00 8.92 12.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.00 8.92 12.19
Equity Share Capital 103.64 103.64 103.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 0.78 1.69
Diluted EPS -1.35 0.78 1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 0.78 1.69
Diluted EPS -1.35 0.78 1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

