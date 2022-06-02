Sumeet Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 282.62 crore in March 2022 up 22.04% from Rs. 231.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2022 down 165.57% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 101% from Rs. 19.05 crore in March 2021.
Sumeet Ind shares closed at 7.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.30% returns over the last 6 months and 75.28% over the last 12 months.
|Sumeet Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|282.62
|204.45
|231.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|282.62
|204.45
|231.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|223.34
|136.95
|172.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.31
|16.14
|-8.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.28
|5.63
|7.33
|Depreciation
|7.77
|7.92
|9.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.70
|38.20
|42.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.16
|-0.40
|8.01
|Other Income
|3.20
|16.80
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.96
|16.41
|9.61
|Interest
|5.71
|7.48
|2.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.67
|8.92
|7.21
|Exceptional Items
|-0.04
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.70
|8.92
|7.21
|Tax
|-5.71
|--
|-4.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.00
|8.92
|12.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.00
|8.92
|12.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.00
|8.92
|12.19
|Equity Share Capital
|103.64
|103.64
|103.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|0.78
|1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|0.78
|1.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|0.78
|1.69
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|0.78
|1.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited