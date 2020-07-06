Sumeet Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore, down 30.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore in March 2020 down 30.29% from Rs. 218.09 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.95 crore in March 2020 down 70.87% from Rs. 66.69 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.86 crore in March 2020 down 1813.81% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.
Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.09% over the last 12 months.
|Sumeet Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|152.04
|167.00
|218.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|152.04
|167.00
|218.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.89
|123.02
|140.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.01
|11.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.54
|2.99
|13.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.00
|5.16
|8.38
|Depreciation
|19.08
|7.05
|18.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|233.51
|34.76
|40.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-114.00
|-6.00
|-14.86
|Other Income
|3.06
|0.20
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-110.94
|-5.80
|-13.12
|Interest
|9.57
|11.64
|25.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-120.51
|-17.44
|-38.49
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|-35.60
|P/L Before Tax
|-120.51
|-17.44
|-74.09
|Tax
|-6.56
|--
|-7.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-113.95
|-17.44
|-66.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-113.95
|-17.44
|-66.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-113.95
|-17.44
|-66.69
|Equity Share Capital
|103.64
|103.64
|103.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.84
|-1.71
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-10.84
|-1.71
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.84
|-1.71
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-10.84
|-1.71
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am