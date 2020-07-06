Sumeet Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore, down 30.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 152.04 crore in March 2020 down 30.29% from Rs. 218.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 113.95 crore in March 2020 down 70.87% from Rs. 66.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.86 crore in March 2020 down 1813.81% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 2.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.09% over the last 12 months.