Sumeet Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 183.49 crore, up 249.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.49 crore in June 2021 up 249.35% from Rs. 52.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 101.1% from Rs. 10.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.21 crore in June 2021 up 1506.93% from Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2020.

Sumeet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2020.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 9.90 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 191.18% returns over the last 6 months and 465.71% over the last 12 months.