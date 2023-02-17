English
    Sumeet Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore in December 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 204.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2022 down 381.66% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2022 down 189.23% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021.

    Sumeet Ind shares closed at 3.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.74% returns over the last 6 months and -70.35% over the last 12 months.

    Sumeet Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations264.84235.50204.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations264.84235.50204.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.72187.29136.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.9718.8616.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.246.285.63
    Depreciation6.956.927.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.6948.9938.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.72-32.85-0.40
    Other Income0.060.2116.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.66-32.6416.41
    Interest0.280.747.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.94-33.388.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-28.94-33.388.92
    Tax-3.81----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-25.13-33.388.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-25.13-33.388.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-25.13-33.388.92
    Equity Share Capital103.64103.64103.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.32-3.140.78
    Diluted EPS-2.32-3.140.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.32-3.140.78
    Diluted EPS-2.32-3.140.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

