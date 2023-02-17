Sumeet Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore, up 29.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.84 crore in December 2022 up 29.54% from Rs. 204.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.13 crore in December 2022 down 381.66% from Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.71 crore in December 2022 down 189.23% from Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 3.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.74% returns over the last 6 months and -70.35% over the last 12 months.