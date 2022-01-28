Sumeet Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.45 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.45 crore in December 2021 up 12.27% from Rs. 182.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021 up 58.69% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021 up 68.14% from Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2020.

Sumeet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2020.

Sumeet Ind shares closed at 12.55 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.67% returns over the last 6 months