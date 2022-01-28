MARKET NEWS

    Sumeet Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.45 crore, up 12.27% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sumeet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 204.45 crore in December 2021 up 12.27% from Rs. 182.10 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.92 crore in December 2021 up 58.69% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.33 crore in December 2021 up 68.14% from Rs. 14.47 crore in December 2020.

    Sumeet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2020.

    Sumeet Ind shares closed at 12.55 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.67% returns over the last 6 months

    Sumeet Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.45222.94182.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations204.45222.94182.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials136.95166.83122.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.140.827.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.635.295.13
    Depreciation7.927.918.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.2033.7033.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.408.394.51
    Other Income16.800.551.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.418.955.65
    Interest7.487.070.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.921.875.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.921.875.62
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.921.875.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.921.875.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.921.875.62
    Equity Share Capital103.64103.64103.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.180.64
    Diluted EPS0.780.180.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.780.180.64
    Diluted EPS0.780.180.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sumeet Ind #Sumeet Industries #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 10:44 am
