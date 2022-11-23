Sumedha Fiscal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in September 2022 up 19.65% from Rs. 15.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 118.69% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 up 38.2% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2021.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 105.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.10% returns over the last 6 months and 296.25% over the last 12 months.