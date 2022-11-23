English
    Sumedha Fiscal Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore, up 19.65% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.28 crore in September 2022 up 19.65% from Rs. 15.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2022 up 118.69% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2022 up 38.2% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2021.

    Sumedha Fiscal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in September 2021.

    Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 105.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.10% returns over the last 6 months and 296.25% over the last 12 months.

    Sumedha Fiscal Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.289.9515.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.289.9515.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.8610.6911.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.62-1.190.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.730.680.68
    Depreciation0.160.150.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.640.840.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.27-1.221.60
    Other Income0.030.000.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.30-1.221.65
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.30-1.221.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.30-1.221.65
    Tax0.37-0.230.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.93-0.990.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.93-0.990.88
    Equity Share Capital7.987.987.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.42-1.241.11
    Diluted EPS2.42-1.241.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.42-1.241.11
    Diluted EPS2.42-1.241.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

