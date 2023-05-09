Sumedha Fiscal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, down 35.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in March 2023 down 35.62% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 down 526.24% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 274% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 66.19 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.40% returns over the last 6 months and -10.55% over the last 12 months.