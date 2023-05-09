English
    Sumedha Fiscal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, down 35.62% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sumedha Fiscal Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in March 2023 down 35.62% from Rs. 15.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2023 down 526.24% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2023 down 274% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

    Sumedha Fiscal shares closed at 66.19 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.40% returns over the last 6 months and -10.55% over the last 12 months.

    Sumedha Fiscal Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.9122.1515.56
    Other Operating Income0.100.10--
    Total Income From Operations10.0122.2415.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.8717.0811.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.300.850.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.750.87
    Depreciation0.170.160.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.371.121.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.922.280.86
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.912.290.86
    Interest-0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.902.280.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.902.280.85
    Tax-0.080.380.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.821.900.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.821.900.43
    Equity Share Capital7.987.987.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.282.370.53
    Diluted EPS-2.282.370.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.282.370.53
    Diluted EPS-2.282.370.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

